Ancient Stone Carvings Unearthed at Thane Construction Site

Ancient stone carvings were discovered during construction in Thane, Maharashtra, leading to an official probe. The remnants, found near Anand Ashram, halted construction. A recent Brahma idol find nearby prompted local heritage interest. Authorities, including Maharashtra's Archaeology Department, have been urged to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Construction efforts in Thane city came to an abrupt halt after fragments of ancient stone carvings surfaced at a site, triggering an investigation ordered by local authorities. These relics, seemingly parts of historic columns, were uncovered near Anand Ashram in Tembhi Naka, sparking both curiosity and concern among officials and heritage enthusiasts.

The discovery coincided closely with the recent unearthing of a rare Brahma idol at the ancient Siddheshwar temple's excavation site nearby. This find has turned local attention to the area's rich archaeological potential. District Collector Ashok Shingare was quickly informed by local heritage enthusiast Kailas Mhapadi, prompting protective measures for the newfound artifacts.

In response, the Archaeology Department has been tasked with investigating the origin and significance of the stone fragments. Tejas Garge, Director of Maharashtra Archaeology and Museums, confirmed the mobilization of resources to examine these remnants. Historian Sadashiv Tetvilkar emphasized the area's history of uncovering significant archaeological finds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

