Left Menu

INS Sandhayak's Strategic Voyage: Elevating Maritime Cooperation in Malaysia

INS Sandhayak, India's indigenously designed hydrographic survey ship, visited Port Klang, Malaysia, to promote MAHASAGAR's vision of regional cooperation. The visit, from July 16-19, highlighted India's role in hydrographic capacity building and involved technical exchanges and events for fostering goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:54 IST
INS Sandhayak's Strategic Voyage: Elevating Maritime Cooperation in Malaysia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The indigenously designed INS Sandhayak arrived at Port Klang, Malaysia, marking its first port call to further India's vision for regional maritime cooperation. This strategic move aims to foster goodwill and awareness of the MAHASAGAR vision, focusing on mutual advancement in maritime security and growth.

From July 16-19, the survey vessel engaged in numerous activities, including technical exchanges, to bolster hydrographic capacity-building efforts under India's Naval frameworks. These interactions featured knowledge exchange sessions and official receptions, emphasizing India's commitment to regional collaboration.

Commissioned in February 2024, INS Sandhayak boasts comprehensive surveying capabilities and search and rescue operations. Its visit not only strengthens institutional ties but also underscores India's dedication to enhancing maritime cooperation across Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025