INS Sandhayak's Strategic Voyage: Elevating Maritime Cooperation in Malaysia

The indigenously designed INS Sandhayak arrived at Port Klang, Malaysia, marking its first port call to further India's vision for regional maritime cooperation. This strategic move aims to foster goodwill and awareness of the MAHASAGAR vision, focusing on mutual advancement in maritime security and growth.

From July 16-19, the survey vessel engaged in numerous activities, including technical exchanges, to bolster hydrographic capacity-building efforts under India's Naval frameworks. These interactions featured knowledge exchange sessions and official receptions, emphasizing India's commitment to regional collaboration.

Commissioned in February 2024, INS Sandhayak boasts comprehensive surveying capabilities and search and rescue operations. Its visit not only strengthens institutional ties but also underscores India's dedication to enhancing maritime cooperation across Southeast Asia.

