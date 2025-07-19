Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ha Long Bay: Tour Boat Capsizes in Sudden Storm

A tourist boat capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, resulting in 34 deaths and 8 missing persons. The boat, carrying 48 passengers and 5 crew members, was overturned due to strong winds. Rescue efforts are ongoing as a tropical storm approaches the area.

Updated: 19-07-2025 22:04 IST
A devastating tragedy unfolded in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, as a tourist boat succumbed to the elements, tragically resulting in the deaths of 34 people while eight more remain unaccounted for.

The ill-fated vessel, named Wonder Sea, was carrying a total of 53 individuals, including 48 passengers and five crew members, during a sightseeing trip through the renowned bay. State media reported that all on board were Vietnamese nationals.

Rescue teams have managed to save 11 individuals, including a 14-year-old boy who endured harrowing conditions for four hours inside the capsized hull. Recovery efforts continue, with authorities adjusting initial rescue figures as new information emerges. Meanwhile, the region braces for Storm Wipha, poised to impact the northern coast next week.

