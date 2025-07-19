Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Promotes Investment and Cultural Ties in Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Barcelona, expressed his admiration for the Indian community's cultural dedication abroad. He highlighted investment opportunities in MP, emphasized reforms boosting investor confidence, and announced incentives for medical and tourism projects. Yadav also suggested developing MP's cultural infrastructure inspired by Spain's Park Guell.

Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on a visit to Dubai and Spain, commended the Indian community in Barcelona for their cultural commitment, likening it to his hometown Ujjain, according to a government release. He visited Park Guell and suggested such attractions could be replicated in MP.

Engaging with the Indian diaspora and business leaders, Yadav promoted Madhya Pradesh's investor-friendly environment, citing policy reforms as indicators of the state's growth potential. He stressed that MP now stands as a robust investment platform, fostering development and confidence.

Yadav announced significant incentives for investors in the healthcare and tourism sectors, aiming to enhance rural healthcare and world-class infrastructure. Additionally, he advocated for expanding the IT sector into smaller cities, aligning with his vision for cultural and economic development.

