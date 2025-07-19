Madhya Pradesh CM Promotes Investment and Cultural Ties in Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on a visit to Dubai and Spain, commended the Indian community in Barcelona for their cultural commitment, likening it to his hometown Ujjain, according to a government release. He visited Park Guell and suggested such attractions could be replicated in MP.

Engaging with the Indian diaspora and business leaders, Yadav promoted Madhya Pradesh's investor-friendly environment, citing policy reforms as indicators of the state's growth potential. He stressed that MP now stands as a robust investment platform, fostering development and confidence.

Yadav announced significant incentives for investors in the healthcare and tourism sectors, aiming to enhance rural healthcare and world-class infrastructure. Additionally, he advocated for expanding the IT sector into smaller cities, aligning with his vision for cultural and economic development.