Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Tribute to Son Abhishek's Silver Jubilee in Cinema

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional tribute to his son, Abhishek Bachchan, celebrating his 25-year journey in acting. In a heartfelt blog post, Amitabh praised Abhishek’s resilience and determination, highlighting the significance of personal growth over commercial success. Abhishek debuted with 'Refugee' and stars in 'Housefull 5.'

Updated: 20-07-2025 11:50 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has paid a touching tribute to his son, Abhishek Bachchan, marking his 25 years in the film industry. The veteran actor took to his blog on Saturday to share a heartfelt note, reflecting on the essence of perseverance and the spirit of never giving up.

Amitabh highlighted the importance of striving against the odds, emphasizing that the true measure of success goes beyond financial gain. He praised Abhishek for consistently comparing himself only to himself and learning through personal experiences rather than external benchmarks.

Abhishek, who debuted in J P Dutta's 'Refugee' in 2000 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, remains active in Bollywood. His recent work includes 'Housefull 5', released on June 6, co-starring Akshay Kumar and others, continuing the successful comedy franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

