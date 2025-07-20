Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Showers Kanwariyas with Floral Welcome from the Skies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the return of kanwariyas from Haridwar by showering them with flowers from a helicopter. Heightened security measures are in place along the Kanwar Yatra routes. Adityanath also visited the Dudheshwar Nath Temple to oversee yatra arrangements and discuss temple corridor improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:39 IST
In an exceptional gesture of reverence and celebration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showered flowers on kanwariyas returning from Haridwar's holy grounds. Thousands of these devotees of Lord Shiva, who have completed their circumambulation rituals, are now journeying back home.

To ensure their safe passage, district authorities have stepped up security measures along key routes, including the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway and the Ganga Canal Road. The Kanwar Yatra will conclude on July 23, marking the end of this sacred pilgrimage.

During his visit to the ancient Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad, Adityanath offered Ganga water to Lord Shiva and took the opportunity to instruct officials to remove encroachments hindering temple corridor construction. This move aims to facilitate smoother traffic between the GT Road and the temple precincts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

