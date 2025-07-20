Left Menu

Sweet Wedding: Josh Lucas Marries Meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City

Actor Josh Lucas and TV meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo tied the knot in Vatican City. The couple shared the joyous occasion on social media, expressing gratitude and excitement. Dating since 2022, they announced their engagement in June 2024. Lucas's upcoming film is 'The Map That Leads to You'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:01 IST
In a heartwarming announcement, actor Josh Lucas and television meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo revealed their marriage, held at the iconic Vatican City. Shared through a series of Instagram posts, the wedding news was accompanied by photos capturing the enchanting event.

The couple, who started dating in 2022, had breathed love into their relationship over the past two years. They took to social media to announce their engagement back in June 2024, marking a new step in their journey together.

Lucas, slated to appear in a film called 'The Map That Leads to You,' directed by Lasse Hallström, expressed his immense gratitude, stating the joy and fortune of marrying Ruffalo, calling her his "beautiful soul."

(With inputs from agencies.)

