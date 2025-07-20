Left Menu

Kerala CPI(M) Defends Secularism Amid Controversial Remarks

The ruling CPI(M) party in Kerala is calling for vigilance against threats to the state's secularism. This follows remarks by SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan criticizing minority communities. Natesan's comments received backlash, with multiple political leaders condemning his statements as divisive and urging government action.

The Kerala CPI(M) is urging residents to be cautious of attempts to destabilize the state's secular fabric. The party's call to action comes in the wake of contentious remarks by Vellappally Natesan, a significant SNDP figure, who criticized minority communities for allegedly monopolizing opportunities meant for backward classes.

Despite not naming Natesan explicitly, the CPI(M) has stressed its commitment to social justice and secularism. Natesan's statements during recent events have sparked criticism across the political spectrum. Critics, including State Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, argue these remarks contradict the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru, the founder of SNDP.

Natesan, however, remains outspoken about social justice for the Ezhava community. His comments prompted political figures like IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty to call for government scrutiny. The CPI(M) maintains that minority rights are essential for a secular society where democracy can thrive for people of all faiths.

