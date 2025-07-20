Left Menu

The Melodic Journey of Lyricist Sameer Anjaan: Struggles, Success, and Stardom

Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan reflects on his journey to success in Bollywood, highlighting the immense challenges and profound influence of his experiences. Despite initial hardships and skepticism faced due to his lineage, his persistent efforts bore fruit in the form of timeless hits and widespread acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:45 IST
The Melodic Journey of Lyricist Sameer Anjaan: Struggles, Success, and Stardom
Mukesh Gupta, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Sameer Anjaan(Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, acclaimed for penning iconic songs like 'Teri Umeed Tera Intezaar' and 'Kheech Meri Photo', shared insights into his arduous journey in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sameer recounted his struggles and pivotal decisions, including leaving a bank job and a potential academic career to pursue lyricism.

Though initially grappling with skepticism about his talent and enduring financial hardships, Sameer saw these experiences as crucial to his artistic authenticity. He emphasized the importance of experiencing life's trials, stating that genuine lyrics stem from lived experiences of love, hunger, and pain.

Despite the challenges, his perseverance paid off, leading to successful collaborations with music directors like Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Sameer's work, notably in the film 'Aashiqui', resonated widely, embedding him as a significant figure in Bollywood's music scene. A recent event, 'Baithak: Sameer Anjaan - A Lyrical Mehfil', celebrated his contributions with live performances and notable attendees, further cementing his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025