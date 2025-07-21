Tragedy Strikes: Landslide at Vaishno Devi Shrine Claims Life, Injures Pilgrims

A landslide struck the old path to the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The disaster left one pilgrim dead and 10 others injured, officials reported.

The landslide, prompted by intense rainfall, caused a booking office and an overhead iron structure to collapse in Katra town, the pilgrimage base camp. Consequently, the shrine's pilgrimage schedule has been temporarily halted.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are actively underway with support from local authorities and military personnel. The incident underscores the commitment of the Indian Army's White Knight Corps to assist in relief and rescue, responding swiftly to the crisis.

