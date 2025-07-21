Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Landslide at Vaishno Devi Shrine Claims Life, Injures Pilgrims

A landslide struck the old track to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, killing one and injuring 10. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, led to the collapse of a booking office and overhead structure. Rescue operations are underway, while the pilgrimage is suspended temporarily.

A landslide struck the old path to the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The disaster left one pilgrim dead and 10 others injured, officials reported.

The landslide, prompted by intense rainfall, caused a booking office and an overhead iron structure to collapse in Katra town, the pilgrimage base camp. Consequently, the shrine's pilgrimage schedule has been temporarily halted.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are actively underway with support from local authorities and military personnel. The incident underscores the commitment of the Indian Army's White Knight Corps to assist in relief and rescue, responding swiftly to the crisis.

