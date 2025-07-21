Jharkhand Launches India's First Mining Tourism Initiative

Jharkhand is set to transform its mining heritage into a unique tourism experience. The state government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, unveiled India's first mining tourism initiative.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India.

This innovative project was inspired by Soren's visit to the Gava Museum of Mines in Barcelona, where ancient mining techniques from the Neolithic era are showcased.