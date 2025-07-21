Jharkhand Launches India's First Mining Tourism Initiative
Jharkhand has initiated India's first mining tourism project, teaming up with Coal India’s CCL. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership, the initiative seeks to leverage the state's rich mineral resources into an engaging tourism experience. The project was inspired by a visit to Barcelona's Museum of Mines.
Jharkhand is set to transform its mining heritage into a unique tourism experience. The state government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, unveiled India's first mining tourism initiative.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India.
This innovative project was inspired by Soren's visit to the Gava Museum of Mines in Barcelona, where ancient mining techniques from the Neolithic era are showcased.
