Left Menu

Jharkhand Launches India's First Mining Tourism Initiative

Jharkhand has initiated India's first mining tourism project, teaming up with Coal India’s CCL. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership, the initiative seeks to leverage the state's rich mineral resources into an engaging tourism experience. The project was inspired by a visit to Barcelona's Museum of Mines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:47 IST
Jharkhand Launches India's First Mining Tourism Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is set to transform its mining heritage into a unique tourism experience. The state government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, unveiled India's first mining tourism initiative.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India.

This innovative project was inspired by Soren's visit to the Gava Museum of Mines in Barcelona, where ancient mining techniques from the Neolithic era are showcased.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025