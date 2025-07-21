Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Celebrates Moon Landing Anniversary with Scientific Exploration

Pope Leo XIV commemorated the 56th anniversary of the moon landing with a visit to the Vatican Observatory and a call to astronaut Buzz Aldrin. This marks his first observatory visit, highlighting the intersection of faith and science. Pope Leo blessed Aldrin, reflecting on human achievement and creation's majesty.

Pope Leo XIV marked the 56th anniversary of the historic moon landing with a significant gesture, stepping into the realms of science and faith. During his visit to the Vatican astronomical observatory at Castel Gandolfo, he explored the history and contribution the observatory has made to celestial exploration.

Accompanied by astronomers and students from the summer school, the pope delved into the observatory's rich history. Established in 1891, with roots tracing back to Pope Gregory XIII's 1582 calendar reform commission, it boasts a remarkable collection of meteorites, fostering world-class research.

Pope Leo's tribute extended into outer space as he connected with Buzz Aldrin, sharing memories of 1969's landmark lunar mission. Invoking the marvels of human ingenuity and divine creation, the pontiff offered his blessings to Aldrin and his circle, mirroring historical papal engagements with space endeavors.

