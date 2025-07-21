Left Menu

Cricket Legends Honored: Stands Named After Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd at Old Trafford

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer and West Indies legend Clive Lloyd will be honored with stands named after them at Old Trafford by Lancashire, their former county club. The ceremony will coincide with the fourth Test between India and England, recognizing their significant contributions to cricket history.

In a fitting tribute to cricketing legends, former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and West Indies' iconic Clive Lloyd will have stands named in their honor at Old Trafford.

The ceremony by their former county club Lancashire is set to coincide with the fourth Test between India and England, spotlighting their indelible impact on the sport's history.

This accolade celebrates the remarkable careers of both players, with Engineer making significant strides for Lancashire in the late '60s and '70s, and Lloyd transforming the club's fortunes in the early '70s.

