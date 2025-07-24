Left Menu

Bamboo Revolution: IIT Guwahati Pioneers Eco-Friendly Automotive Material

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed an eco-friendly composite using Bambusa tulda bamboo and biodegradable polymers. This composite aims to replace plastics in automotive interiors, offering benefits such as high strength, thermal stability, and cost-effectiveness. It's a significant step towards sustainable materials in the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:32 IST
Bamboo Revolution: IIT Guwahati Pioneers Eco-Friendly Automotive Material
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has taken a significant step in the push for sustainable materials by developing an eco-friendly composite material. Utilizing 'Bambusa tulda', a rapidly growing bamboo species from northeast India, combined with biodegradable polymers, the new material seeks to revolutionize automotive interiors.

Highlighted for its properties such as high strength, thermal stability, and low moisture absorption, the composite emerges as a formidable substitute for conventional plastics, potentially transforming the automotive manufacturing industry. The research, led by Professor Poonam Kumari and published in Environment, Development and Sustainability, addresses the pressing issue of plastic waste.

Extensive testing, including 17 different parameters and Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM), revealed that the formulation with bio-based epoxy performed best. IIT Guwahati's initiative aligns with the 'Make in India' policy and the global Green Tech Revolution, promising widespread applications in consumer electronics and sustainable materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025