Controversy at Sziget: Kneecap Ban Sparks Outcry

Hungary has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at the Sziget Festival, citing antisemitic hate speech and praise for Hamas. The move follows controversy at various events, including Glastonbury. Sziget organisers and numerous cultural figures oppose the ban, citing freedom of expression.

Updated: 24-07-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Hungary

In a controversial move, Hungarian authorities have barred Irish rap group Kneecap from entering the country to perform at the Sziget Festival. The decision, announced by a governmental spokesperson, accuses the band of employing antisemitic hate speech and expressing support for the militant group Hamas.

Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestinian messages during performances, faced backlash recently at Britain's Glastonbury Festival after their frontman accused Israel of war crimes. The Hungarian government cited these actions as a national security threat, presenting official letters banning the band for three years.

The festival's organisers, unaware of the government's decision, have resisted removing Kneecap from the line-up, emphasizing their longstanding commitment to inclusivity and freedom of expression. The ban has sparked a protest from more than 150 artists and cultural figures, all urging for Kneecap's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

