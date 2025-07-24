Controversy at Sziget: Kneecap Ban Sparks Outcry

In a controversial move, Hungarian authorities have barred Irish rap group Kneecap from entering the country to perform at the Sziget Festival. The decision, announced by a governmental spokesperson, accuses the band of employing antisemitic hate speech and expressing support for the militant group Hamas.

Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestinian messages during performances, faced backlash recently at Britain's Glastonbury Festival after their frontman accused Israel of war crimes. The Hungarian government cited these actions as a national security threat, presenting official letters banning the band for three years.

The festival's organisers, unaware of the government's decision, have resisted removing Kneecap from the line-up, emphasizing their longstanding commitment to inclusivity and freedom of expression. The ban has sparked a protest from more than 150 artists and cultural figures, all urging for Kneecap's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)