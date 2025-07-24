Left Menu

Goa Eyes Visa-On-Arrival Facility to Boost Tourism Growth

The Goa government is lobbying for the inclusion of its airports in the visa-on-arrival scheme to boost tourism. Currently, the facility is limited to metros and a few countries. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasizes Goa's expanded international connections and ongoing efforts to draw more tourists.

Updated: 24-07-2025 14:28 IST
The Goa government is actively advocating for the inclusion of its two airports in the visa-on-arrival scheme, aiming to enhance tourism, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte revealed during a legislative assembly session on Thursday.

Khaunte, responding to questions from assembly members, pointed out that while the e-visa program covers over 170 countries, the visa-on-arrival facility is restricted to nationals from Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and Russia, at only six metro airports.

Despite these limitations, Khaunte underscored Goa's commitment to expanding its global tourist appeal, noting success in attracting visitors from emerging markets through international roadshows and promotions.

