Goa Eyes Visa-On-Arrival Facility to Boost Tourism Growth

The Goa government is actively advocating for the inclusion of its two airports in the visa-on-arrival scheme, aiming to enhance tourism, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte revealed during a legislative assembly session on Thursday.

Khaunte, responding to questions from assembly members, pointed out that while the e-visa program covers over 170 countries, the visa-on-arrival facility is restricted to nationals from Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and Russia, at only six metro airports.

Despite these limitations, Khaunte underscored Goa's commitment to expanding its global tourist appeal, noting success in attracting visitors from emerging markets through international roadshows and promotions.