Cricket Spurs Local Travel Surge in India, Airbnb Reports
Airbnb data reveals a significant rise in local travel during India's cricket season, with increased bookings in both major and emerging cricket cities. Younger fans are leading this shift, opting for longer, immersive stays. Cricket has evolved into a travel catalyst, reshaping India's tourism map.
A wave of local travel is sweeping across India, fueled by the nation's fervor for cricket, according to a new report from Airbnb. The data indicate a substantial increase in searches and bookings in cities hosting cricket matches, with a notable surge in interest in smaller cities alongside major destinations.
Figures from Airbnb's internal analysis reveal a dramatic rise in searches by Indian guests for match-hosting cities this season, when compared to last year. Emerging cricket centers like Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram have experienced a search spike of over 100%, while Jaipur and Lucknow have seen rises over 70%. This trend highlights the impact cricket is having on dispersing tourism beyond traditional metropolitan hubs.
Airbnb's survey data underscores that high-profile cricket fixtures are driving travel to lesser-known destinations, indicating a shift towards more widespread visitor distribution. In particular, searches and bookings have noticeably increased around significant cricket events held in Colombo and Ahmedabad, emphasizing cricket's growing role in cross-border and domestic tourism travel.
