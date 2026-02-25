Cricket Spurs Local Travel Surge in India, Airbnb Reports

A wave of local travel is sweeping across India, fueled by the nation's fervor for cricket, according to a new report from Airbnb. The data indicate a substantial increase in searches and bookings in cities hosting cricket matches, with a notable surge in interest in smaller cities alongside major destinations.

Figures from Airbnb's internal analysis reveal a dramatic rise in searches by Indian guests for match-hosting cities this season, when compared to last year. Emerging cricket centers like Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram have experienced a search spike of over 100%, while Jaipur and Lucknow have seen rises over 70%. This trend highlights the impact cricket is having on dispersing tourism beyond traditional metropolitan hubs.

Airbnb's survey data underscores that high-profile cricket fixtures are driving travel to lesser-known destinations, indicating a shift towards more widespread visitor distribution. In particular, searches and bookings have noticeably increased around significant cricket events held in Colombo and Ahmedabad, emphasizing cricket's growing role in cross-border and domestic tourism travel.

