Left Menu

Empowering India's Emerging Talent: D'Cot by Donear Partners with OMG Face of the Year

D'Cot by Donear partners with OMG Face of the Year to empower India's emerging talent by offering them a platform to showcase their unique style and talent. Celebrated photographer Daboo Ratnani will conduct exclusive photo shoots with winners, culminating in a grand finale in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:57 IST
Empowering India's Emerging Talent: D'Cot by Donear Partners with OMG Face of the Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to empower young talent in India, D'Cot by Donear has announced a strategic partnership with OMG Face of the Year, the largest digital talent hunt in the country. This collaboration reinforces their joint commitment to providing a substantial platform for emerging artists and fashion enthusiasts.

The partnership aims to offer participants immense exposure by connecting them with mainstream fashion industry standards. As part of the collaboration, renowned photographer Daboo Ratnani will provide the winners with the opportunity for exclusive photo shoots, further amplifying their career prospects.

The high point of this collaboration will be a grand finale in Mumbai, where the top 20 finalists will demonstrate their skills on the runway, donning D'Cot by Donear's latest collection. This initiative not only highlights contemporary fashion trends but also celebrates the vibrant energy of India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025