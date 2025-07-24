Empowering India's Emerging Talent: D'Cot by Donear Partners with OMG Face of the Year

In a significant move to empower young talent in India, D'Cot by Donear has announced a strategic partnership with OMG Face of the Year, the largest digital talent hunt in the country. This collaboration reinforces their joint commitment to providing a substantial platform for emerging artists and fashion enthusiasts.

The partnership aims to offer participants immense exposure by connecting them with mainstream fashion industry standards. As part of the collaboration, renowned photographer Daboo Ratnani will provide the winners with the opportunity for exclusive photo shoots, further amplifying their career prospects.

The high point of this collaboration will be a grand finale in Mumbai, where the top 20 finalists will demonstrate their skills on the runway, donning D'Cot by Donear's latest collection. This initiative not only highlights contemporary fashion trends but also celebrates the vibrant energy of India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)