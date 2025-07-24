Left Menu

Derby Amplifies Youth Appeal with Gautham Ram Karthik Partnership

Derby, a leading denim brand from Tamil Nadu, appoints Tamil Film Actor Gautham Ram Karthik as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership aims to expand Derby's reach among India's young, style-savvy crowd, leveraging Karthik's appeal. The move aligns with Derby's plans to grow through ecommerce and attract new customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Derby, a prominent denim and menswear brand based in Tamil Nadu, has unveiled acclaimed Tamil Film Actor Gautham Ram Karthik as its latest brand ambassador. The strategic partnership marks a key moment in Derby's growth, particularly as it aims to engage India's youthful, fashion-conscious audience.

With nearly 50 retail outlets across South India, Derby is a top choice for quality denim and contemporary menswear. By partnering with Gautham Ram Karthik, the brand intends to strengthen its connection with today's youth, known for valuing both style and substance. Managing Director Vijay Kapoor noted Karthik's embodiment of Derby's essence.

The appointment comes as Derby prepares to expand its reach nationwide through ecommerce. Leveraging Karthik's star power, the brand hopes to solidify its market position and attract new customers. The partnership will be celebrated in a comprehensive campaign highlighting Karthik's personal style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

