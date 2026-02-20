Left Menu

Texmaco Rail and RVNL Partner for Global Rail Expansion

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd have formed a partnership to enhance rail manufacturing capabilities. This venture will focus on advanced rolling stock, infrastructure projects, and global markets, aiming to boost innovation and export competitiveness, while strengthening India's rail industry presence worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:28 IST
Texmaco Rail and RVNL Partner for Global Rail Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has joined forces with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, forming a strategic collaboration to boost India's rail industry capabilities.

This joint venture will concentrate on advanced rolling stock segments, comprehensive asset management solutions, and expansive EPC and turnkey projects both domestically and globally.

Intended to cement India's export competitiveness, the initiative will explore rail and infrastructure markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, leveraging combined expertise to elevate engineering, cost efficiency, and quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Shines Bright Amid Economic Gloom and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Shines Bright Amid Economic Gloom and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
High Court Intercedes in Shooting Federation's License Fiasco

High Court Intercedes in Shooting Federation's License Fiasco

 India
3
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
4
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026