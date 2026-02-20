Texmaco Rail and RVNL Partner for Global Rail Expansion

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has joined forces with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, forming a strategic collaboration to boost India's rail industry capabilities.

This joint venture will concentrate on advanced rolling stock segments, comprehensive asset management solutions, and expansive EPC and turnkey projects both domestically and globally.

Intended to cement India's export competitiveness, the initiative will explore rail and infrastructure markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, leveraging combined expertise to elevate engineering, cost efficiency, and quality standards.

