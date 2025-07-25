Left Menu

Fraganta Launches Ganga and Jogi: A Sensory Revolution in Indian Luxury Perfumery

Fraganta by Leena Jain introduces its debut fragrance duo, Ganga and Jogi, in India's affordable luxury segment. This launch redefines opulence by celebrating India's cultural heritage. Ganga evokes romantic intimacy, while Jogi captures a spirited individuality. Both promise world-class quality, emotional resonance, and modern elegance.

Updated: 25-07-2025 14:34 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra — Fraganta by Leena Jain, a new entrant in India's luxury perfumery, has launched its first fragrance duo, Ganga and Jogi. This marks the start of a sensory revolution in affordable luxury, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage rather than Western opulence.

Positioning itself in the luxury segment, Fraganta promises a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation. It focuses on pairs inspired by Indian bonds—emotional and spiritual—offering products that tell intertwined stories.

The fragrances, Ganga and Jogi, reflect modern India's duality. Ganga is a floral tribute to romance, while Jogi presents an earthy, bold exploration of individuality. Both use high-quality essential oils for a long-lasting experience, reshaping luxury as a homely, emotional journey.

