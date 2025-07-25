Dwayne Johnson Pays Emotional Tribute to Hulk Hogan

Actor Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his childhood hero, Hulk Hogan, following the legend's passing on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Johnson, also known as The Rock, shared a video and heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing admiration for the late wrestler.

Johnson recounted a significant childhood memory, where he returned a Hulkster headband to Hogan during a 1984 match at Madison Square Garden. Hogan's reaction and generosity left a lasting impression on him. Johnson shared this anecdote, reflecting on the impact Hogan had on his life.

Johnson also reminisced about their 2002 WrestleMania X8 match, highlighting Hogan's lasting influence on the wrestling world. Despite passing the torch, Johnson recognized Hogan's unmatched ability to captivate audiences, expressing gratitude for the legacy Hogan left behind in the wrestling community.

