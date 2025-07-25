Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson Pays Emotional Tribute to Hulk Hogan

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson remembered Hulk Hogan as his childhood hero after the wrestling legend's passing. Hogan, who died at 71, was a major influence on Johnson. Johnson shared memories of their interactions, including a heartwarming locker room exchange and their iconic WrestleMania match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:01 IST
Dwayne Johnson
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his childhood hero, Hulk Hogan, following the legend's passing on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Johnson, also known as The Rock, shared a video and heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing admiration for the late wrestler.

Johnson recounted a significant childhood memory, where he returned a Hulkster headband to Hogan during a 1984 match at Madison Square Garden. Hogan's reaction and generosity left a lasting impression on him. Johnson shared this anecdote, reflecting on the impact Hogan had on his life.

Johnson also reminisced about their 2002 WrestleMania X8 match, highlighting Hogan's lasting influence on the wrestling world. Despite passing the torch, Johnson recognized Hogan's unmatched ability to captivate audiences, expressing gratitude for the legacy Hogan left behind in the wrestling community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

