Revival of Delhi's Satpula Lake: A Blend of Heritage and Nature
Satpula Lake in Delhi has been revived after extensive efforts by INTACH and Rotary Club, rejuvenating the area and attracting wildlife. The project faced challenges such as obtaining multiple stakeholder approvals and addressing groundwater issues. The lake now serves as a vibrant public space, merging heritage and natural beauty.
- Country:
- India
Satpula Lake, a historic water body in Delhi's Khirki Village, has seen a remarkable revival, thanks to the dedicated efforts of INTACH and the Rotary Club. Once parched and used as a cricket field, the lake has been restored to its former glory, bringing joy to local naturalists and residents.
The lake, believed to have been part of a monument complex from the era of Muhammad bin Tughlaq, faced numerous challenges in its restoration. With approvals needed from multiple agencies like the ASI and the DDA, the project took immense coordination and perseverance.
Despite the hurdles, such as polluted runoff and deep groundwater levels, the teams managed to rejuvenate the lake over 18 months. Now vibrant with aquatic life and birds, Satpula Lake is poised to become a significant public attraction, combining history, nature, and future cultural activities aimed at enhancing community engagement.
