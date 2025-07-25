Left Menu

Concert Chaos: Viral Video Sparks Double Resignation at Tech Firm

Kristin Cabot, head of HR at tech company Astronomer, has resigned following viral footage with CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert. This follows Byron's resignation and resulted in a social media frenzy. Both executives' profiles have vanished from the company's site amid ongoing speculation.

Updated: 25-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:28 IST
Kristin Cabot, the head of human resources at Astronomer, has resigned after a viral video captured her embracing the company's CEO, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert. This follows Byron's prior resignation after being placed on leave pending an investigation.

The footage, taken at a Gillette Stadium concert, led to widespread social media attention, memes, and parody videos. Both executives were caught by surprise when showing affection during Coldplay's 'Jumbotron Song' prompted an unexpected feature on the stadium's big screen.

Following the incident, both Cabot's and Byron's profiles have been removed from the Astronomer website, which offers data organization tools for large companies. The episode also indirectly boosted Coldplay's streaming statistics by 20% in the days post-incident.

