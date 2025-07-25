Concert Chaos: Viral Video Sparks Double Resignation at Tech Firm

Kristin Cabot, the head of human resources at Astronomer, has resigned after a viral video captured her embracing the company's CEO, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert. This follows Byron's prior resignation after being placed on leave pending an investigation.

The footage, taken at a Gillette Stadium concert, led to widespread social media attention, memes, and parody videos. Both executives were caught by surprise when showing affection during Coldplay's 'Jumbotron Song' prompted an unexpected feature on the stadium's big screen.

Following the incident, both Cabot's and Byron's profiles have been removed from the Astronomer website, which offers data organization tools for large companies. The episode also indirectly boosted Coldplay's streaming statistics by 20% in the days post-incident.