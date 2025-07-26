Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

US clears way for $8 billion Paramount-Skydance merger

The $8.4 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media won approval from U.S. regulators on Thursday, clearing the way for a sale that evolved into a clash over press freedom in the era of President Donald Trump. The deal will put well-known entertainment properties including the CBS broadcast television network, Paramount Pictures, and the Nickelodeon cable channel under the ownership of tech scion David Ellison.

Comic-Con: 'Tron: Ares' digital and real worlds collide

The real and virtual worlds collided on Friday in clips from Disney's "Tron: Ares" movie, as fans got a preview of high-speed, high-tech motorcycle scenes at Comic-Con in San Diego. "I'm an official 'Tron' super fan," said Jared Leto, who stars as Ares, a hyper-intelligent program sent from the virtual to the real world, presenting a new threat to humans from artificial intelligence.

Friend of Taylor Swift attack suspect sentenced in IS case by Austrian court

A teenage friend of the man suspected of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last year was given a two-year prison sentence on Friday for being a member of Islamic State, the teenager's lawyer and a court official said. The 18-year-old, identified as Luca K, was sentenced for belonging to a terrorist and criminal organisation, said a spokesperson for the court in Wiener Neustadt near Vienna.

Marvel's $80 popcorn bucket sets world record in Los Angeles

A colossal $80 popcorn container shaped like Marvel's planet-devouring villain Galactus is offering a unique twist on movie snacks. During its unveiling in Los Angeles, the container drew excited fans to the TCL Chinese Theatre and set a Guinness World Record.

Hulk Hogan, who helped turn pro wrestling into billion-dollar spectacle, dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the American sports and entertainment star who made professional wrestling a global phenomenon and loudly supported Donald Trump for president, has died at the age of 71, World Wrestling Entertainment said on Thursday. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s," WWE said in a statement.

Cleo Laine, British jazz singer who performed with Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra, dies at 97

British jazz singer Cleo Laine, who performed with musical greats including Frank Sinatra and starred as an actor in London's West End and on Broadway, has died aged 97, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday, citing a statement from her children Jacqui and Alec. Born to an English mother and a Jamaican father in a suburb of London in 1927, she initially worked as a hair-dresser, a hat-trimmer and a librarian. She married in 1946 and had a son while still a teenager.

Grammy-winning jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84

American two-time Grammy-winning jazz flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione, best known for his 1970s cross-over hit "Feels So Good," died this week at age 84 at his home in Rochester, New York. The prolific musician and composer - whose career spanned five decades and 30 albums - died in his sleep on Tuesday, a local funeral home said.

Fans dive into San Diego Comic-Con despite drop in celebrity panels

This year's Comic-Con may not be featuring as much star power as usual, but attendees dressed up for opening day on Thursday were just as pumped as ever to be there. Richard Cao, 38, from San Diego, said he has been preparing for a long time, getting into shape so he can go as bare-chested Inosuke Hashibira, a character from the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba".

Superhero films ignite rivalry among Marvel and DC comic fans

Comic fans are embracing the latest showdown between Marvel and DC as their superhero films "Fantastic Four" and "Superman" compete for box office dominance, reigniting a rivalry spanning over eight decades. Whether it's the thrill of seeing the comic book superhero The Thing shout "It's clobbering time!" before throwing a punch or watching Superman and his faithful pup Krypto save the day, fans are heading to movie theaters to support their favorite films.

