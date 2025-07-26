Jharkhand's Industrial Soul Shines: Platinum Jubilee Insights

During the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar lauded the institution for its crucial role in shaping the state's industrial legacy. He described the chamber as the 'very soul' of Jharkhand's industrial journey.

Gangwar highlighted the transformative influence of SCCI over the decades, acknowledging the contributions of its founding members. He praised their vision and hard work, crediting them for laying a strong industrial foundation in the state. He also commended the Tata Group's development efforts in Jamshedpur, which serves as a model for socio-industrial growth.

The governor emphasized national initiatives such as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' as instrumental in positioning India as a global economic leader. He urged SCCI to support these initiatives by leveraging Jharkhand's natural resources and skilled workforce. Education and social issues, including women's empowerment, emerged as key focus areas for the chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)