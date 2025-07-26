Left Menu

Jharkhand's Industrial Soul Shines: Platinum Jubilee Insights

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar praised the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its pivotal role in the state's industrial history. At the SCCI's Platinum Jubilee, he highlighted the importance of education, local empowerment, and aligning with national economic goals to boost Jharkhand's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:51 IST
Jharkhand's Industrial Soul Shines: Platinum Jubilee Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar lauded the institution for its crucial role in shaping the state's industrial legacy. He described the chamber as the 'very soul' of Jharkhand's industrial journey.

Gangwar highlighted the transformative influence of SCCI over the decades, acknowledging the contributions of its founding members. He praised their vision and hard work, crediting them for laying a strong industrial foundation in the state. He also commended the Tata Group's development efforts in Jamshedpur, which serves as a model for socio-industrial growth.

The governor emphasized national initiatives such as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' as instrumental in positioning India as a global economic leader. He urged SCCI to support these initiatives by leveraging Jharkhand's natural resources and skilled workforce. Education and social issues, including women's empowerment, emerged as key focus areas for the chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025