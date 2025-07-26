Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Donald Trump Tours Scottish Golf Courses

President Donald Trump's visit to Scotland ignited widespread protests as he played golf at his Turnberry course. Demonstrators across the UK criticized his presence, along with UK leaders' trade deal negotiations with the US. Despite tight security, protesters conveyed their disdain through creative signs and spirited chants.

President Donald Trump stirred significant protest during his visit to Scotland, where he played golf at the renowned Turnberry course. Protesters across the UK took to the streets, criticizing both Trump's visit and recent trade deal negotiations between UK leaders and the US.

While Trump, accompanied by his son Eric and the US ambassador to Britain, enjoyed a round of golf, demonstrators expressed their displeasure with the president. In Edinburgh, hundreds gathered with inventive signs and passionate chants to mark their opposition to both Trump and the trade policies.

Protesters, united in opposition, included environmental activists and other groups forming a "Stop Trump Coalition." Meanwhile, Trump plans to meet with UK leaders to discuss trade, intertwining business with his leisure activities.

