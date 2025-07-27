Celebrating Chola Legacy: Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival with Modi
Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, celebrating Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. The event marks a thousand years of Chola maritime legacy and architecture. Key highlights include cultural performances, exhibitions, and a commemorative coin release.
- Country:
- India
The picturesque village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu is buzzing with anticipation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, honouring the legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.
The festival marks the millennium of Rajendra Chola-I's famous maritime expedition to South East Asia and the construction of Gangaikonda Cholapuram's iconic temple. Festivities start on July 23 and will feature the grand finale on July 27, with cultural events and historical exhibitions enhancing the celebrations.
Key figures including Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and various ministers will attend, as PM Modi releases a commemorative coin. Alongside, music maestro Ilayaraja will perform, and the Archaeological Survey of India has organized special exhibitions and tours to highlight the rich Chola heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival 2025 Celebrates Bimal Roy’s Restored 'Do Bigha Zamin'
Just like in many other states, BJP will form government in Tamil Nadu also: Amit Shah in Kerala. PI HMP HMP ADB
CBI Probes Custodial Death of Temple Guard in Tamil Nadu
Empowering Women: Indian Bank's Massive Financial Boost to Tamil Nadu's Self-Help Groups
Telangana Leaders Celebrate Ashadha Bonalu Festival