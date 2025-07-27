Celebrating Chola Legacy: Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival with Modi

The picturesque village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu is buzzing with anticipation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, honouring the legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

The festival marks the millennium of Rajendra Chola-I's famous maritime expedition to South East Asia and the construction of Gangaikonda Cholapuram's iconic temple. Festivities start on July 23 and will feature the grand finale on July 27, with cultural events and historical exhibitions enhancing the celebrations.

Key figures including Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and various ministers will attend, as PM Modi releases a commemorative coin. Alongside, music maestro Ilayaraja will perform, and the Archaeological Survey of India has organized special exhibitions and tours to highlight the rich Chola heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)