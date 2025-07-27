Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Triumph and Its Ripple Effects

In a decisive move, India's Operation Sindoor struck terror camps in Pakistan, exposing the inefficacy of Chinese weaponry used by its neighbor, claimed BJP MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. This operation not only uplifted India's defense stocks but also led to a significant decline in Chinese defense shares.

Trivedi announced these details during a national seminar titled "Road Map to Viksit Bharat - A Multidisciplinary Approach" at VIT Chennai. He stressed the pivotal role India is set to play in global defense manufacturing, as evidenced by the Dassault Aviation-Tata Defence fuselage manufacturing contract.

Trivedi urged political parties to eradicate colonial mindsets and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's initiative to provide engineering and medical education in 15 regional languages. The seminar featured insights from education leaders underscoring the need for expanded funding and holistic transformation in higher education.