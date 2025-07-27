Tragic Electrocution: Farmer's Fatal Encounter with Live Wire
A 75-year-old farmer named Marimuthu was electrocuted in Olassery, Kerala, after touching a broken live wire. His death adds to recent electrocution tragedies, including an eighth-grade student in Kollam. These incidents are raising safety concerns and political debate in the state.
- Country:
- India
A 75-year-old farmer identified as Marimuthu was tragically electrocuted upon encountering a snapped live wire in his farm at Olassery, in Kerala's northern district, on Sunday, police have confirmed.
The incident occurred when Marimuthu reportedly went to an adjacent farm in the morning to collect coconuts, only to be discovered deceased later. Authorities suspect the tragedy occurred as a result of contact with a broken electric line connected to the farm's pumphouse.
This incident is among several recent cases of electrocution reported across the state, the most notable being that of an eighth standard student in Thevalakkara, Kollam, which has sparked political controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
