Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Claims Six Lives

In a distressing incident at Haridwar's hilltop Mansa Devi temple, a stampede broke out, leading to the death of at least six individuals and injuring 28 others.

The chaos ensued following rumors of an electric current near the temple's staircase, causing panic among the gathered devotees.

Uttarakhand officials, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, have ordered a magisterial probe and promised strict action against those spreading the rumors. The State Disaster Response Force is assisting, and financial aid is announced for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)