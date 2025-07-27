Left Menu

India's Ascent: The Global Shift Under Modi's Leadership

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi discusses India's rise on the global stage under PM Modi. Highlighting economic and cultural advancements, he cites India's role in global digital transactions and contributions to growth. Trivedi emphasizes India's strategic responses to terrorism and its growing international leadership in technology and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:04 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized that the world has no reason to fear India's rise, which occurs under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, during his lecture at Panjab University. He pointed out India's significant role in digital transactions and rapid economic growth.

Trivedi cited that India's contribution to global growth is expected to reach 15%, with predictions from Morgan Stanley about India's future as a growth engine. He also highlighted India's increasing international influence, evident from events such as co-chairing the Global AI Summit.

India's resilient response to terrorism, seen in operations like Sindoor and Balakot, showcases its strategic strength. Trivedi also pointed out India's balanced foreign relations and defense procurement, marking its ascent as an economic superpower and a key player in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

