Operation Sindoor: Reviving India's Pride and Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Operation Sindoor, asserting it demonstrated India's defensive resilience and united national confidence. Celebrating Tamil emperor Rajendra Chola-I's legacy, Modi highlighted historical cultural ties and initiatives that promote India's heritage. Emphasizing India's strength, Modi linked modern endeavors to ancient cultural unification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ariyalur(Tn) | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, lauded Operation Sindoor's success in showcasing India's robust response to sovereignty threats and fostering newfound confidence nationally. He spoke at a Tamil heritage event commemorating Emperor Rajendra Chola-I's legacy, illustrating India's historical cultural strength and unity.

Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor's message against terrorism as a demonstration of India's fortified security stance. He emphasized the importance of the Chola emperors in India's identity and announced plans for statues honoring them. Additionally, Modi referenced Tamil-centric initiatives furthering cultural unity across India.

The celebration marked the 1,000th anniversary of the legendary Chola maritime expedition and temple construction, underscoring India's enduring cultural heritage. Modi praised Rajendra Chola's humility and achievements, drawing parallels with modern India's values, and emphasized youth empowerment for the nation's development.

