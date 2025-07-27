Left Menu

Bharat's Identity and Strength: RSS Chief Bhagwat's Vision

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized on not translating 'Bharat' to maintain its identity and respect globally. He highlighted the need for India to become strong and economically wealthy, not for domination but to aid the world. Education was urged to focus on sacrifice and internal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:30 IST
Bharat's Identity and Strength: RSS Chief Bhagwat's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the significance of retaining 'Bharat' as the name of India, emphasizing the cultural and global respect associated with it. He stated that translating 'Bharat' would dilute its unique identity, crucial for international recognition.

During his speech at the 'Gyan Sabha', Bhagwat suggested that India should evolve from its historical symbol as the 'golden bird' into a 'lion', highlighting the need for strength and economic wealth. This transformation, he stressed, would enable India to assist the world rather than dominate it.

Moreover, Bhagwat stressed the importance of education extending beyond academia to inculcate values of sacrifice and altruism. He stated that true education fosters personal growth and social responsibility, and urged society to contribute towards creating a nurturing environment for the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025