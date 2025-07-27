Bharat's Identity and Strength: RSS Chief Bhagwat's Vision
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized on not translating 'Bharat' to maintain its identity and respect globally. He highlighted the need for India to become strong and economically wealthy, not for domination but to aid the world. Education was urged to focus on sacrifice and internal development.
In a recent address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the significance of retaining 'Bharat' as the name of India, emphasizing the cultural and global respect associated with it. He stated that translating 'Bharat' would dilute its unique identity, crucial for international recognition.
During his speech at the 'Gyan Sabha', Bhagwat suggested that India should evolve from its historical symbol as the 'golden bird' into a 'lion', highlighting the need for strength and economic wealth. This transformation, he stressed, would enable India to assist the world rather than dominate it.
Moreover, Bhagwat stressed the importance of education extending beyond academia to inculcate values of sacrifice and altruism. He stated that true education fosters personal growth and social responsibility, and urged society to contribute towards creating a nurturing environment for the next generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
