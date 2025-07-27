Left Menu

New Air Link Signals Growing Moscow-Pyongyang Ties

Russia has initiated regular flights between Moscow and Pyongyang, highlighting strengthened relations with North Korea. The launch comes amid expanded military cooperation. The initiative is also part of North Korean efforts to boost tourism, particularly to its Wonsan-Kalma beach resort, as a means to stabilize its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:48 IST
Russia has inaugurated regular flights connecting its capital, Moscow, with North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, emphasizing their intensifying diplomatic and economic relations.

The first Nordwind flight, departing from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, carried over 400 passengers. According to Russia's Transport Ministry, a flight will occur monthly to cater to increasing demand.

This development coincides with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visit to North Korea, where he pledged to promote tourism to the newly developed Wonsan-Kalma beach resort—a significant component of Kim Jong Un's strategy to invigorate North Korea's economy through tourism.

