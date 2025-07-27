New Air Link Signals Growing Moscow-Pyongyang Ties

Russia has inaugurated regular flights connecting its capital, Moscow, with North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, emphasizing their intensifying diplomatic and economic relations.

The first Nordwind flight, departing from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, carried over 400 passengers. According to Russia's Transport Ministry, a flight will occur monthly to cater to increasing demand.

This development coincides with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visit to North Korea, where he pledged to promote tourism to the newly developed Wonsan-Kalma beach resort—a significant component of Kim Jong Un's strategy to invigorate North Korea's economy through tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)