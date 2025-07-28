Comic-Con attendees were treated to an electrifying preview of Disney's 'Tron: Ares', where digital and real worlds collided in high-speed motorcycle scenes. Jared Leto stars as Ares, a hyper-intelligent program crossing over from virtual to real, posing a new threat to humanity from artificial intelligence.

As 'Tron: Ares' captivated fans in San Diego, the longstanding rivalry between Marvel and DC intensified. The comic book giants are competing fiercely at the box office with their latest films, 'Fantastic Four' and 'Superman', drawing in audiences eager to see their favorite superheroes in action.

With fans passionately supporting their preferred universe, the battle for box office supremacy highlights the enduring appeal of superhero films. The excitement around these releases underscores the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.