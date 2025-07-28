Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Temple Claims Lives and Injures Many

A tragic stampede at the Avsaaneshwar temple in Haidergarh left two people dead and 32 injured after monkeys damaged a live electric wire, causing panic during the holy Shravan festival. Authorities are investigating the incident, which triggered chaos and led to a stampede as devotees gathered for rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede claimed two lives and injured 32 at the Avsaaneshwar temple in Haidergarh on Monday. This incident unfolded during the holy month of Shravan when an electric wire, damaged by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed, triggering panic among worshippers gathered for 'jalabhishek' rituals.

Officials reported that Prashant, 22, from Mubarakpura village, and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre. Of the 10 others injured and treated there, five were referred to higher medical facilities due to their critical condition.

Chaos ensued in the temple and surrounding areas, prompting district and police officials to intervene. Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi confirmed the monkeys' role in damaging the wire, which electrified the tin sheds, leading to the tragic events. An investigation is ongoing as devotees have since resumed worship.

