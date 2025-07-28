Delhi High Court to Review Controversial Release of 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 30 to address pleas contesting the Centre's approval to release the film, 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'.

Producers are seeking re-certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, as informed to the court, with the application expected to be reviewed soon.

The hearing was postponed following a petitioner's request. Filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and accused Mohd Javed, the petitions were directed by the Supreme Court, after the Centre allowed the film's release with specific cuts and disclaimer changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)