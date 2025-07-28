Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Review Controversial Release of 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'

The Delhi High Court will hear pleas challenging the release of 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' on July 30. The film's producers have sought re-certification from the CBFC. The high court hearing follows the Supreme Court's instruction to approach it after the Centre's approval for release.

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 30 to address pleas contesting the Centre's approval to release the film, 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'.

Producers are seeking re-certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, as informed to the court, with the application expected to be reviewed soon.

The hearing was postponed following a petitioner's request. Filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and accused Mohd Javed, the petitions were directed by the Supreme Court, after the Centre allowed the film's release with specific cuts and disclaimer changes.

