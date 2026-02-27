Israel's Supreme Court Halts NGO Shutdown in Gaza
Israel's Supreme Court temporarily blocked a government move to close operations of international NGOs in Gaza over new staff naming rules. 17 NGOs petitioned against the rule, citing safety risks, while Israel argues it's to prevent aid diversion. The court's decision allows NGOs to continue activities pending further review.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant legal development, Israel's Supreme Court has issued a temporary block on the government's decision to shut down the operations of several international aid organizations in Gaza.
The new mandate, which required organizations to disclose the names of Palestinian staff members, was met with a swift petition from 17 NGOs and the Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA), who warned of severe humanitarian impacts.
While aid groups cite safety concerns, alleging past incidents of violence against aid workers, the Israeli government maintains the measure is to prevent aid misuse by armed groups. AIDA's executive director Athena Rayburn expressed uncertainty regarding the impact of the court's injunction on operations amid the ongoing challenges in Gaza.
ALSO READ
EU Bolsters Humanitarian Aid for Somalia Amid Ongoing Crises
Royal Compassion: Harry and Meghan's Humanitarian Mission in Jordan
Mexico Sends Humanitarian Aid Amidst US-Cuba Tensions
Guterres Calls for Ceasefire to End Ukraine Conflict's Humanitarian Toll
Tragic Deception: Humanitarian Aid Ploy Leads to South Sudan Killings