Israel's Supreme Court Halts NGO Shutdown in Gaza

In a significant legal development, Israel's Supreme Court has issued a temporary block on the government's decision to shut down the operations of several international aid organizations in Gaza.

The new mandate, which required organizations to disclose the names of Palestinian staff members, was met with a swift petition from 17 NGOs and the Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA), who warned of severe humanitarian impacts.

While aid groups cite safety concerns, alleging past incidents of violence against aid workers, the Israeli government maintains the measure is to prevent aid misuse by armed groups. AIDA's executive director Athena Rayburn expressed uncertainty regarding the impact of the court's injunction on operations amid the ongoing challenges in Gaza.