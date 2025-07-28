Left Menu

Restoring Legends: Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's Legacy Revived

Renovation of legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in Peshawar, Pakistan has commenced, estimated to cost Rs 70 million. The two-year project will restore the buildings for conversion into museums, aiming to preserve cultural heritage and boost tourism, supported by the World Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:15 IST
Restoring Legends: Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's Legacy Revived
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The ancestral homes of iconic Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor are undergoing much-anticipated renovation in Peshawar, Pakistan. The project kicked off this Monday, marking the start of a significant cultural restoration initiative.

According to Dr. Abdus Samad, Director of Archaeology, this ambitious endeavor is estimated to be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 70 million. Funded by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the project includes both structural and aesthetic restoration of these historic residences.

Once completed, the homes will be transformed into museums celebrating the lives and careers of the legendary actors. Declared a national heritage site in 2014 by then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the project aims to safeguard cultural heritage and promote tourism, a mission further bolstered with support from the World Bank.

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025