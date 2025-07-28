Restoring Legends: Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's Legacy Revived

The ancestral homes of iconic Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor are undergoing much-anticipated renovation in Peshawar, Pakistan. The project kicked off this Monday, marking the start of a significant cultural restoration initiative.

According to Dr. Abdus Samad, Director of Archaeology, this ambitious endeavor is estimated to be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 70 million. Funded by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the project includes both structural and aesthetic restoration of these historic residences.

Once completed, the homes will be transformed into museums celebrating the lives and careers of the legendary actors. Declared a national heritage site in 2014 by then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the project aims to safeguard cultural heritage and promote tourism, a mission further bolstered with support from the World Bank.