RIO 3.0 Brings Thrilling Upgrades to India's Largest Rummy Tournament

Head Digital Works launches the third season of the Rummy Indian Open (RIO), a two-month online rummy tournament from August 1 to September 30, 2025. With a ₹25 Cr prize pool, participants compete for top rewards, showcasing significant enhancements and featuring Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Head Digital Works, India's leading online skill-gaming company, is set to captivate rummy enthusiasts with the launch of the third season of the Rummy Indian Open (RIO). Kicking off on August 1, 2025, and concluding on September 30, 2025, the two-month tournament promises an exhilarating experience with a prize pool exceeding ₹25 Crores.

Competing on the A23 Rummy app, players vie for spots among the top 48 finalists who will face off in the ultimate finale at Deltin Royale Goa. The top winners will drive away with grand prizes, including a Land Rover Defender and Mahindra BE 6, alongside a substantial gold reward.

The new season, heralded as a significant upgrade, introduces enriched user experience and high-stakes gameplay, highlighted by an ad campaign starring Vicky Kaushal. Reflecting A23's commitment to elevating online rummy in India, CEO Siddharth Sharma speaks to the company's mission of creating engaging, responsible gaming experiences.

