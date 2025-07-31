Lightning Strikes Kaziranga: Tragedy of Wild Water Buffaloes

In a tragic turn of events, six wild water buffaloes were discovered dead at Kaziranga National Park, likely struck down by a lightning strike, according to park officials.

Patrolling forest guards found the unfortunate creatures in the central range's Mona Beel on Wednesday night, prompting immediate alerts to the authorities.

An investigative committee comprising veterinary doctors and experts was swiftly assembled, visiting the site to conduct post-mortem examinations, which pointed towards lightning as a probable cause, pending further testing.

