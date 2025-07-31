Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Kaziranga: Tragedy of Wild Water Buffaloes

Six wild water buffaloes were found dead in Kaziranga's central range, likely due to a lightning strike. Forest guards discovered the carcasses, and a committee of experts was formed to investigate. Post-mortem results are pending, but initial signs suggest lightning as the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, six wild water buffaloes were discovered dead at Kaziranga National Park, likely struck down by a lightning strike, according to park officials.

Patrolling forest guards found the unfortunate creatures in the central range's Mona Beel on Wednesday night, prompting immediate alerts to the authorities.

An investigative committee comprising veterinary doctors and experts was swiftly assembled, visiting the site to conduct post-mortem examinations, which pointed towards lightning as a probable cause, pending further testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

