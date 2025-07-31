Left Menu

Legacy of Dedication: Pramilatai Medhe's Impact on Women's Empowerment and Patriotism

Pramilatai Medhe, former chief of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away at 97 in Nagpur. Known for her dedication to women's empowerment and social work, she was a prominent figure in the RSS women's wing. Leaders, including PM Modi, mourned her loss, highlighting her lifelong patriotism and inspirational commitment.

Pramilatai Medhe, the former pramukh sanchalika of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, has passed away at the age of 97 in Nagpur. Her unwavering dedication to women's empowerment and social work has left an indelible mark on Indian society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders expressed deep sorrow over her passing, underscoring her life of service and patriotism. Medhe's work significantly expanded the reach of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti across India, providing inspiration to many.

Her final wish was to donate her body to AIIMS, highlighting her selfless nature even in death. The Rashtra Sevika Samiti continues her mission of cultural and national awakening among women, carrying forward her legacy of dedication and commitment.

