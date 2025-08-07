Bombay HC Balances Health and Heritage in Kabutarkhanas Decision

The Bombay High Court has clarified it did not mandate the closure of Kabutarkhanas, the city's traditional pigeon-feeding spots. Instead, the court upheld the municipal corporation's ruling, refraining from offering interim relief to local opponents of the closure.

Health concerns, particularly for seniors and children, have taken center stage as the court emphasizes the need for a balance between public health and cultural practices. Human life, the court asserts, holds paramount importance, prompting calls for an expert committee to examine the issue comprehensively.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, initially misattributed the closures to a court order, sparking protests. A forthcoming study, helmed by the proposed committee, aims to evaluate the matter scientifically, with an emphasis on safeguarding public health without demolishing heritage Kabutarkhanas.

