Left Menu

Bombay HC Balances Health and Heritage in Kabutarkhanas Decision

The Bombay High Court clarified it hadn't ordered the closure of Kabutarkhanas but upheld the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision. The court emphasized the importance of health, suggesting a study to explore the impact of feeding pigeons, as human health remains paramount amidst respecting heritage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:48 IST
Bombay HC Balances Health and Heritage in Kabutarkhanas Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has clarified it did not mandate the closure of Kabutarkhanas, the city's traditional pigeon-feeding spots. Instead, the court upheld the municipal corporation's ruling, refraining from offering interim relief to local opponents of the closure.

Health concerns, particularly for seniors and children, have taken center stage as the court emphasizes the need for a balance between public health and cultural practices. Human life, the court asserts, holds paramount importance, prompting calls for an expert committee to examine the issue comprehensively.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, initially misattributed the closures to a court order, sparking protests. A forthcoming study, helmed by the proposed committee, aims to evaluate the matter scientifically, with an emphasis on safeguarding public health without demolishing heritage Kabutarkhanas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025