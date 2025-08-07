Merck Foundation's Impact: 100 Scholarships and Social Empowerment in Mauritius
The Merck Foundation CEO engaged with Mauritius leaders to discuss the significant impact of 100 scholarships provided for Mauritian doctors and the launch of the Educating Linda project to empower underprivileged schoolgirls. Discussions also centered around enhancing media's role in addressing societal issues and health awareness.
- Country:
- India
The Merck Foundation's CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej, recently met with key figures in Mauritius, including the President and the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, to discuss the impact of 100 scholarships for Mauritian doctors. This effort, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, aims to enhance medical expertise and improve healthcare services across the island.
Additionally, the Merck Foundation has launched the 'Educating Linda' project, which aims to support 20 high-performing yet underprivileged Mauritian schoolgirls. This initiative underscores the foundation's long-term commitment to social issues, including female empowerment and education, which are vital for fostering community development and individual aspirations.
The foundation also hosted its fourth edition of the 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' to empower journalists in Mauritius to effectively address and raise awareness about pivotal social and health issues, such as breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, and promoting preventative health measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN laments US withdrawal from its educational and cultural agency
Education in Crisis: Over 70% of Balochistan Schools Non-Functional, Reports BSAC
Dreams on Hold: The Shift to Religious Education for Afghan Girls
Global Hairdressing Icon Elevates TONI&GUY India's Education Standards
Education Shines in Strengthened UK-India Strategic Partnership