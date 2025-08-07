Merck Foundation's Impact: 100 Scholarships and Social Empowerment in Mauritius

The Merck Foundation's CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej, recently met with key figures in Mauritius, including the President and the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, to discuss the impact of 100 scholarships for Mauritian doctors. This effort, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, aims to enhance medical expertise and improve healthcare services across the island.

Additionally, the Merck Foundation has launched the 'Educating Linda' project, which aims to support 20 high-performing yet underprivileged Mauritian schoolgirls. This initiative underscores the foundation's long-term commitment to social issues, including female empowerment and education, which are vital for fostering community development and individual aspirations.

The foundation also hosted its fourth edition of the 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' to empower journalists in Mauritius to effectively address and raise awareness about pivotal social and health issues, such as breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, and promoting preventative health measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)