Left Menu

Merck Foundation's Impact: 100 Scholarships and Social Empowerment in Mauritius

The Merck Foundation CEO engaged with Mauritius leaders to discuss the significant impact of 100 scholarships provided for Mauritian doctors and the launch of the Educating Linda project to empower underprivileged schoolgirls. Discussions also centered around enhancing media's role in addressing societal issues and health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:21 IST
Merck Foundation's Impact: 100 Scholarships and Social Empowerment in Mauritius
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Merck Foundation's CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej, recently met with key figures in Mauritius, including the President and the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, to discuss the impact of 100 scholarships for Mauritian doctors. This effort, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, aims to enhance medical expertise and improve healthcare services across the island.

Additionally, the Merck Foundation has launched the 'Educating Linda' project, which aims to support 20 high-performing yet underprivileged Mauritian schoolgirls. This initiative underscores the foundation's long-term commitment to social issues, including female empowerment and education, which are vital for fostering community development and individual aspirations.

The foundation also hosted its fourth edition of the 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' to empower journalists in Mauritius to effectively address and raise awareness about pivotal social and health issues, such as breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, and promoting preventative health measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025