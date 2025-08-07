Urgent Call to Revamp Sikkim's Anganwadi Centres
In a pressing appeal to the Central Government, Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has stressed the urgent need to enhance infrastructure of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the state's rural, tribal, and high-altitude regions.
The MP's office released a statement on Thursday, indicating that Subba reached out to Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitra Thakur. He highlighted the indispensable role AWCs play under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, offering early childhood education, nutrition, and maternal health support.
Subba expressed grave concern that many AWCs, particularly in geographically challenging areas like Sikkim, still operate from inadequate or temporary structures, lacking essential facilities such as child-friendly classrooms, safe kitchens, and secure boundary walls. He called for an increase in unit cost norms to construct resilient infrastructure that accommodates local geo-climatic conditions and supports child-centric development.
