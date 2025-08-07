Left Menu

Urgent Call to Revamp Sikkim's Anganwadi Centres

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba is advocating for improved infrastructure at Anganwadi Centres, critical for early education and nutrition in rural regions. He highlights the inadequacy of current construction budgets, urging the Centre to increase funding to build durable structures in challenging terrains like Sikkim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:03 IST
  • India

In a pressing appeal to the Central Government, Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has stressed the urgent need to enhance infrastructure of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the state's rural, tribal, and high-altitude regions.

The MP's office released a statement on Thursday, indicating that Subba reached out to Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitra Thakur. He highlighted the indispensable role AWCs play under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, offering early childhood education, nutrition, and maternal health support.

Subba expressed grave concern that many AWCs, particularly in geographically challenging areas like Sikkim, still operate from inadequate or temporary structures, lacking essential facilities such as child-friendly classrooms, safe kitchens, and secure boundary walls. He called for an increase in unit cost norms to construct resilient infrastructure that accommodates local geo-climatic conditions and supports child-centric development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

