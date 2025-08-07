Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Independence Day Amid Rain Damage

In the wake of significant road damage caused by heavy rains, preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Himachal Pradesh are in full swing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will lead the state-level celebrations in Mandi district, as announced by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena.

During a review meeting, Saxena instructed departments to ensure timely and efficient arrangements, emphasizing the need for robust security, sanitation, and traffic management, all with active public participation. Despite the challenges posed by the rain, the celebrations will feature cultural programs that also promote awareness about disaster management and drug abuse prevention.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan joined the meeting virtually to update on the district's readiness for the event, highlighting ongoing efforts to mitigate road damage and ensure smooth public movement.

