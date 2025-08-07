Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Independence Day Amid Rain Damage
Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for Independence Day celebrations, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Mandi district. State officials focus on effective security, sanitation, and public engagement despite heavy rain damage to roads. Cultural programs aim to raise disaster management and drug abuse awareness.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of significant road damage caused by heavy rains, preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Himachal Pradesh are in full swing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will lead the state-level celebrations in Mandi district, as announced by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena.
During a review meeting, Saxena instructed departments to ensure timely and efficient arrangements, emphasizing the need for robust security, sanitation, and traffic management, all with active public participation. Despite the challenges posed by the rain, the celebrations will feature cultural programs that also promote awareness about disaster management and drug abuse prevention.
Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan joined the meeting virtually to update on the district's readiness for the event, highlighting ongoing efforts to mitigate road damage and ensure smooth public movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Braces for Heavy Rains with Emergency Measures in Place
Mumbai's Monsoon Deluge: Train Delays and Safety Warnings Amid Heavy Rains
Telangana on High Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State
IMD issues heavy rains alert for Konkan, hilly areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara
Pakistan Braces for Intense Monsoon: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods, and More Expected