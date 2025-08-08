Agoda Highlights Top Repeat Travel Destinations in India and Asia

Left Menu

Agoda's Repeat Visitor Ranking reveals New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kochi as top destinations in India with consistent repeat visits, reflecting a mix of professional and leisure travel. Kochi's growing appeal signifies tourists' shift towards culturally immersive experiences. The report also highlights top repeat destinations in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its Repeat Visitor Ranking, showcasing top city destinations in India and Asia that travelers consistently revisit. According to booking data from the first half of the year, New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kochi are the most favored in India.

These cities serve as significant strategic travel hubs, offering convenient connectivity to surrounding tourist hotspots. New trends show a blend of professional trips with leisure tourism, as seen with Kochi's emergence as a cultural and slow-paced destination.

In Asia, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Seoul top the repeat destination list. Agoda boasts over 6 million holiday properties and extensive flight and activity options, enhancing global travel experiences.

