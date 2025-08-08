Raksha Bandhan: A Celebration of Unity and Women's Rights

President Droupadi Murmu, in a heartfelt message, extended her greetings to citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, emphasizing the festival's significance in promoting women's rights.

The President highlighted that Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unique bond of love and trust between siblings, fostering societal unity.

Murmu urged everyone to take this opportunity to safeguard cultural heritage, uphold moral values, and work towards a safe, prosperous country where women actively contribute to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)