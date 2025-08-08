Left Menu

Restaurant Controversy Ignites Debate on Indian Attire

Following a controversy where a couple claimed they were denied entry to a Delhi restaurant for wearing Indian attire, the restaurant's owner has issued an apology and announced discounts for women in traditional dress on Rakshabandhan. The incident has sparked discussions on discrimination based on clothing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the backlash from reports of a couple allegedly being refused entry to a Delhi restaurant due to their Indian attire, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced that the restaurant owner has issued a public apology. The incident, which took place on August 3 at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises, has ignited widespread discussions.

The matter came into the spotlight when a video showed a man in a T-shirt and a woman in 'kurta-salwar' attire complaining about being barred from entering the restaurant. They also accused the staff of misbehavior. Mishra noted that the restaurant might have had an unofficial policy disallowing Indian attire, prompting a rapid government response. The chief minister ordered an immediate investigation, and the issue was addressed directly with the restaurant's owner, who agreed to lift such restrictions.

In a gesture of conciliation, the owner released an apology video and posted a notice welcoming guests in Indian attire. Additionally, women in traditional garments will receive special discounts on Raksha Bandhan. Mishra emphasized the government's stance against any form of clothing discrimination, particularly at public venues. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated a thorough investigation into the matter, underscoring the serious nature of such incidents.

